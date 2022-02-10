Crypto Learn | How is investment in crypto different from that of shares, MFs?

Representative Image: Shutterstock

Cryptocurrencies are increasingly becoming a new asset class for investors all around the world as their popularity grows. While cryptos are a high-risk investment, their high return potential has drawn countless new participants to the market, particularly in the aftermath of the economic and financial crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, despite the uncertainties surrounding their future, India has seen a meteoric surge in cryptocurrency investments since 2020, particularly Bitcoin. According to estimates, India has the world's greatest...