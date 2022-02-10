Is there more steam left in the BSE stock after the staggering rally?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

BSE (CMP: Rs 2,238; Mcap: Rs 10,000 crore), has been a key beneficiary of the booming capital markets. We projected it to mirror impressive gains in equities and recommended it in Diwali portfolio. Since then the stock has outperformed in a massive way, rising by around 60 percent in the past 3 months. The staggering rally isn’t surprising as in the past couple of years we have seen equity markets scaling new highs, a surge in trading volumes accompanied...