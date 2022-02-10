IRCTC – Should you board this train that’s picking up speed?

[Representative image]

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

With economic recovery picking up pace, the financial performance of IRCTC (CMP: Rs 850 Market Cap: Rs 67,996 crore) in the quarter gone by was nothing short of spectacular. While the internet ticketing business held the fort so far, with almost the entire profit derived from the same, the return to normalcy should recharge other businesses as well. The next fiscal (FY23) looks to be an exceptionally strong year. The question now is whether to board this train, given...