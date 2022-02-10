ACC Q4 CY21: Steady quarter in a tough environment

(Representative image)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Cement manufacturer ACC’s Q4 CY21 results were impacted by a muted sales performance across all regions. Moreover, headwinds related to commodity and energy cost inflation hurt the margin profile. Quarter result highlights ACC reported revenues of Rs 4,226 crore in Q4 CY21. The revenue growth of 2 percent year on year (YoY) was mainly driven by an uptick in realisations. Volumes for the quarter stood, at 7.5 metric tonnes (MT), was down 3 percent YoY. Operating margins were under some pressure...