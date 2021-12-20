MARKET NEWS

Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Markets face a turbulent weather, what to do next?

In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Battery makers on full charge, the Eastern Window, Start-up Street, market backlash and more

Ravi Krishnan
December 20, 2021 / 04:02 PM IST

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.marke

Forget a Santa Claus rally, stocks are heading fast in the other direction. On Monday morning, Asian markets opened in a sea of red. At the time of writing, Japan, Korea and Hong Kong are all trading down 2 percent each.

Indian markets have suffered more. The Sensex is down 3 percent. Both the Indian benchmark indices have shed at least 10 percent from their all-time highs.

The reasons are all too familiar: the accelerating Omicron wave across Europe is prompting countries to go into lockdown; most vaccines, including the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot (Covishield), are apparently useless against this new strain; the fresh lockdowns are expected to disrupt supplies and raise inflation; central banks are turning hawkish, with some such as the Bank of England already raising rates.

Close

The general pessimism has gripped oil markets as well and big institutional investors are fleeing into safe havens.

What should the small investor do? Book profits while the going is good or just brace till this ends?

Our research team has taken a deep look into this issue and advises investors to take up arms against this sea of troubles – a.k.a. buy on dips.

“While it is prudent to brace for some more short-term weakness, the key question is whether investors should run away amid the softness or invest more amid correction. We would unequivocally recommend that investors should use this opportunity to buy on decline and the reasons are not hard to find,” says its strategy note today. Read on for the rationale.

Ravi Krishnan

Moneycontrol Pro

 
Ravi Krishnan is deputy executive editor at Moneycontrol
Tags: #market selloff #markets #MC Pro Panorama #Moneycontrol Pro Panorama #Newsletter #opinion
first published: Dec 20, 2021 03:40 pm

