Electronic chip manufacturing: Is India ready?

The Centre cleared an incentive scheme of Rs 76,000 crore on December 15, 2021, to attract semiconductor makers. (Representational image)

The government has announced a Rs 76,000 crore ($10 billion) performance linked incentive (PLI) scheme to attract electronic chip makers into the country. Though the full details and fine print of the scheme are not yet out, one knows that among other things on offer, the government will provide fiscal support up to 50 percent for project cost. The government wants to build a complete eco-system for chips in the country – chip fabrication and display fab set ups,...