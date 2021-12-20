Start-up Street: Indian ed-tech firms capitalise on the loss of Chinese peers

Representative image

When China cracked down on its ed-tech companies earlier this year, some people thought it might help ed-tech companies in India. It did. Investors renewed their focus on the Indian ed-tech firms, helping them raise $4 billion in 2021 and spawned several M&A deals. After raising $1.91 billion over 2021, ed-tech major Byju’s is planning to raise $4 billion that could more than double its valuation to $48 billion, as it seeks to list in the US and at home....