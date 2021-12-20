MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities: Well poised to outperform industry

BFS is poised to outperform the industry by expanding its distribution reach and introducing premium products

Bharat Gianani
December 20, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities: Well poised to outperform industry

Hungry General Mills salesman Carl Smith was handed warm biscuits on a train late one evening. With the club car closed, that just didn't happen in 1930. Smith saw potential. He took the idea to a smart food expert at General Mills, and soon a breakthrough was made: "Instant" biscuits as good as homemade. What was it branded?

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (BFS; CMP: Rs 383; Market Capitalisation: Rs 2,253 crore) has posted a marginally lower-than-expected results in Q2FY22. While the top-line growth moderated on the high base of the corresponding period last year, margins were affected by higher raw material prices. BFS is poised to outperform the industry by expanding its distribution reach and introducing premium products. It is enhancing capacity in both the biscuits and the bread & bakery segments. A new plant in Madhya...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Taper fears grip equities after initial calm

    Dec 17, 2021 / 05:19 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: central bank actions, UPL, Manappuram, WTO and sugar, clean power and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Bedtime story for the markets

    Dec 11, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

    Is the Buy Every Dip strategy on a borrowed time as central banks stock up ammo to pull back extra liquidity from the market?

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers