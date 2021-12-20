Soft patch a good opportunity to bet on battery makers

Representative Image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (CMP: Rs 618; MCap: Rs 10,561 crore) and Exide Industries (CMP: Rs 160, MCap: Rs 13,583 crore), the two largest battery manufacturers in the listed space, have corrected 39 percent and 29 percent, respectively, from their 52-week highs in February 2021, thanks to the concerns about the severe shortage of semiconductor chips. The shortage led to falling demand from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and rising commodity-linked cost pressure, hitting the profitability of the companies. Further, the...