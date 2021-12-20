Will the March quarter rescue flagging margins of cement companies?

Cement companies lie in wait for a demand uptick in 2022 after tepid sales over the last few months. A telling indicator of weakness is the crack in cement prices at higher levels. On a pan-India basis, cement prices have tumbled back to September levels. This raises doubts on the ability of companies to pass on rising costs to consumers and protect profitability. After some slack in September and October, cement prices fell noticeably in November. Sliding further, average all-India...