Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India's large talent pool is bringing home the dollars 

What is driving the surge in India’s services exports? The answer lies in availability of a large talent pool and cost arbitrage. (Source: Bloomberg)

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

India’s large talent pool is rapidly becoming a key asset. The latest trade data tell us why. Services exports grew by an impressive 27 percent in FY23, significantly faster than exports of merchandise goods that were up 6 percent. Adjusting for COVID's impact, services have also grown significantly faster than non-oil merchandise exports from FY19.

Importantly, an analysis of the services data shows strong traction in non-software exports. “India has consequently started to generate large positive balance in certain segments of non-software trade sector,” Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note.

What is driving the surge in India’s services exports? The answer lies in availability of a large talent pool and cost arbitrage.

These advantages existed in pre COVID years as well. But the rapid rise in inflation during the pandemic and labour shortages in developed countries are giving renewed thrust to outsourcing. The contribution of offshore revenues rose significantly at IT companies in recent years—increasing from 71.9 percent in FY20 to 75.6 percent in FY23 at Infosys.

It is not just the traditional IT services work that is increasingly being shipped to cheaper locations. As this Wall Street Journal report explains, after experimenting with remote work, enterprises are increasingly looking to outsource more skilled work. Perhaps this explains the spurt in non-software exports.

“It is not just India’s tech majors. Smaller IT companies are gaining market share. And it is not just IT services either. MNCs are setting up Global Capability Centres in India and moving up the value chain to data analytics, business development, design, and R&D,” explain economists at HSBC Global Research.

Still, all is not hunky-dory. India suffers from a poor education system. A vast number of college graduates lack technical know-how and depend on employers for training. It is imperative to broaden the talent base through appropriate education. Importantly, the country lacks crucial trade agreements with major economic blocs. This is constraining India’s merchandise exports and its full export potential, writes Abhijit Kumar Dutta in this piece. And the opportunity for the masses lies, not in high-tech services, but in labour-intensive manufacturing exports. Do read.

Investing insights from our research team

Discovery Series: Cantabil Retail India -- Right fit for your portfolio

India Inc – Wheels are beginning to come off

Diagnostics: Time to look at this quasi-consumer industry

Fermenta Biotech: Time to look beyond near-term cyclical challenges?

Tracker

Pro Economic Tracker | Consumer sentiment dipped, retail auto sales a mixed bag

What else are we reading?

India’s projected increase in per capita GDP is one of the lowest in Asia

Interest rate swaps are signalling a pivot in the making

A weak dollar is Indian markets’ best bet to win

Why stock holdings are likely to get concentrated, going forward

Chart of the Day: ISG index predicts more pain for as-a-service IT companies

Twitter: All downhill from here?

Regulators cannot be unreachable on financial spam calls

Marketing Musings: What’s the difference between Aiyyo Shraddha and Rabindranath Tagore endorsing products?

Investors bet that US dollar has further to fall (republished from the FT)

Foreign airlines have dominated Indian skies, time now for Indian carriers

Karnataka Elections: For the JD(S) and Gowda family, political relevance hinges on a hung assembly

Samsung's bumpy ride in China has lessons for Apple in India

The taxman will eventually come for AI, too

Global Money Transfers: It's Nexus vs Icebreaker

Technical Picks: Escorts, Bank of Baroda, Tata Communications, Bank of Baroda and Natural gas (These are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app).

R Sree RamMoneycontrol Pro