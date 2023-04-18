Interest rate swaps are signalling a pivot in the making

Interest rates: How will they move?

Highlights One-year swap rate has declined 22 basis points since the policy meeting of April 6 and 5-year has fallen by 10 bps Swap rates signal that retail inflation would ease, giving the RBI no reason to hike rates and even lesser reason to continue its pause Nomura analysts see retail inflation averaging 4.9 percent in FY24 But swaps are ignoring the RBI’s shift of focus to 4 percent inflation target from a 2-6 percent flexible band India’s overnight indexed swaps (OIS) are serving...