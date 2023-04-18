Investors bet that US dollar has further to fall

Apr 18, 2023 / 11:54 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Last week the dollar hit its lowest level in a year against the euro, as well as against the broader currency basket. (Source: Bloomberg)

Jennifer Hughes in New York and Mary McDougall and Kate Duguid in London Investors are betting on further weakness in the US dollar after its recent falls, as the fallout from last month’s banking crisis limits how far the Federal Reserve can raise interest rates and US investors hunt overseas for returns. After an 18-month bull run that took it to a 20-year high against a basket of currencies in September last year, the greenback has been in retreat as analysts...