India’s projected increase in per capita GDP is one of the lowest in Asia

Other countries have a higher level of per capita GDP to begin with and therefore even lower growth in percentage terms is actually a big number in absolute terms

Growth in per capita income is a very imperfect measure of the increase in economic well-being in a country, simply because it doesn’t take into account income inequality. Nevertheless, as a rough and ready measure, it’s a better gauge of the improvement in living standards than the increase in GDP, because it takes population growth into account. The International Monetary Fund’s database for April 2023 has the numbers for gross domestic product per capita at constant prices, measured in purchasing...