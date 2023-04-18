English
    Discovery Series: Cantabil Retail India -- Right fit for your portfolio

    CRIL is poised to deliver robust earnings growth and is trading at attractive valuations, making it a good investment bet.

    Bharat Gianani
    April 18, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST
    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Robust store-expansion plans Focus on improving same-store sales growth Scaling up online business Expanding capacity; investing in new warehouse Cantabil Retail India Ltd (CRIL; CMP: Rs 920; Market cap: Rs 1,502 crore), which is into the business of designing, manufacturing and retailing of apparels, is gaining market share in the mid-premium apparel space as the company aggressively rolls out its store network. It is expanding product range, and as transitioning towards a comprehensive product portfolio for the entire family to attain healthy SSSG. CRIL is...

