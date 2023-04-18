Discovery Series: Cantabil Retail India -- Right fit for your portfolio

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Robust store-expansion plans Focus on improving same-store sales growth Scaling up online business Expanding capacity; investing in new warehouse Cantabil Retail India Ltd (CRIL; CMP: Rs 920; Market cap: Rs 1,502 crore), which is into the business of designing, manufacturing and retailing of apparels, is gaining market share in the mid-premium apparel space as the company aggressively rolls out its store network. It is expanding product range, and as transitioning towards a comprehensive product portfolio for the entire family to attain healthy SSSG. CRIL is...