English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The challenge for India’s exports gets tougher 

    Future targets should take note of the contrasting pattern in goods exports in FY23 

    Abhijit Kumar Dutta
    April 18, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST
    The challenge for India’s exports gets tougher 

    Representative image

    Highlights India clocks 6% growth in goods exports in FY23 Exports contracted on a YoY basis in five of the six months in the second half Global economic uncertainties play spoilsport Services exports doing better Government targets $2 trillion in overall exports by 2030 To achieve the $2-trillion overall exports target, goods trade has to do much better Lower tariffs and closer integration with trading blocs can help boost goods exports Commerce minister Piyush Goyal had mentioned the number in the first week of April. The confirmation...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | First flush of results disappoint investors: Reading the tea leaves

      Apr 17, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India concerned about Bhutan and China bonhomie, Indian jails severely overcrow...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers