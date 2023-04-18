Marketing Musings: What’s the difference between Aiyyo Shraddha and Rabindranath Tagore endorsing products?

Influencers usually market themselves or come through small agencies which are into promoting people like them. (Representative image)

Aiyyo Shraddha is my favourite internet personality. Her Wiki bio describes her as an Indian actress, Comedian, RJ and Television Host. But I am a fan of her Instagram Sketch Comedy videos. She recently met the Prime Minister and was seen with Bill Gates discussing tuberculosis to raise awareness about the illness. Shraddha belongs to the new genre of professionals who are called ‘influencers’. Celebrities – especially Film Stars and Sportspersons – have been endorsing brands for ages. Lux has always...