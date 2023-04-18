English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    India Inc – Wheels are beginning to come off

    Investors need to be selective, stick to quality names, and be ready to face more episodes of volatility

    Sachin Pal
    April 18, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
    India Inc – Wheels are beginning to come off

    .

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Green energy sector to be impacted by Adani Saga Tech layoffs accelerated in Q1 2023 Tailwinds for import substitution and China+1 theme are reversing European manufacturing set to make a comeback in 2023 El Nino is a big threat to rural consumption Prepare for more events like SVB collapse India's economy demonstrated strong resilience throughout 2022 despite a challenging external environment. While the country saw some signs of demand moderation in the second half of the fiscal FY23, the downside risks to India's growth are...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | First flush of results disappoint investors: Reading the tea leaves

      Apr 17, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India concerned about Bhutan and China bonhomie, Indian jails severely overcrow...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Between the Fed and a hard place

      Mar 11, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

      The Fed is caught between combating inflation and worries over a financial mishap

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers