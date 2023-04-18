India Inc – Wheels are beginning to come off

.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Green energy sector to be impacted by Adani Saga Tech layoffs accelerated in Q1 2023 Tailwinds for import substitution and China+1 theme are reversing European manufacturing set to make a comeback in 2023 El Nino is a big threat to rural consumption Prepare for more events like SVB collapse India's economy demonstrated strong resilience throughout 2022 despite a challenging external environment. While the country saw some signs of demand moderation in the second half of the fiscal FY23, the downside risks to India's growth are...