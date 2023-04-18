Chart of the Day: ISG index predicts more pain for as-a-service IT companies

Global spending on IT and business services declined by a sizeable 8 percent in January-March 2023 from the year ago quarter, the Information Services Group (ISG) which tracks commercial outsourcing contracts with annual contract value (ACV) of $5 million and more said in its latest update. The pullback in customer spends is more pronounced in the as-a-service business segment where customers use the software, business solutions on a subscription basis. This could be software-as-a-service (SaaS), for example. The as-a-service ACV declined...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | First flush of results disappoint investors: Reading the tea leaves
Apr 17, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India concerned about Bhutan and China bonhomie, Indian jails severely overcrow...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers