Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Good macro numbers but local markets are not celebrating

Some eagerly-awaited macro data are here and the headline numbers look good, mostly. But local markets don’t seem too happy. While markets were in the red in morning trade, at 12.25 pm they have gingerly tiptoed into positive territory, with a 0.15 percent gain in the Sensex. Is it the buy on hope and sell on news trade or something else? While we don’t know, it’s perhaps best to take things as they come in an uncertain macro situation with so many twists and turns.

The US markets reacted positively to release of consumer inflation data on Thursday. US consumer prices fell for the first time in two and a half years and this was the lowest inflation reading in a year. This has improved the odds of the Federal Reserve gaining confidence in inflation’s downward trajectory, leading to hopes that the next rate hike will be halved to 25 basis points. That cheered US markets overnight.

In the domestic market, consumer inflation and industrial growth are “joined at the hip”, writes Manas Chakravarty in his analysis of these data releases. The good news is that industrial output rose by 7.1 percent in November over a year ago, and this was not due to a low base effect as sequential growth was healthy as well.

But it appears that the recovery in output, signalling better demand conditions, is supporting inflation, too. The latest retail inflation for December at 5.72 percent is well below the RBI’s target of 6 percent, but core inflation continues to be stubbornly high and that means the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee may feel compelled to continue with its tightening stance.

While sturdy IIP growth and steady -- and not worsening -- consumer inflation create fiscal room for the government to manage its finances better, India’s fiscal position does not compare very well with its Asian peers. Today’s edition of Budget Snapshots points out: “The accompanying chart shows that while government revenues as a percentage of GDP for India is only slightly worse than countries such as Thailand and the Philippines, which have a higher per capita income, government expenditure as a percentage of GDP is much higher.” Read the full article to get more insights.

Coming back to equity markets and their “mercurial” movements this week, these should not come as a surprise, writes Ananya Roy. She points to the India VIX rising steadily of late and that the writing has been on the wall since October 2022. What explains the recent sobering of investor expectations? “…we live in a globalised world and cannot remain insulated from global worries for too long. So, we are now seeing global pessimism catching up with Indian markets as well,” she writes, and believes that a long-term rally now depends on fundamentals recovering.

Ravi AnanthanarayananMoneycontrol Pro