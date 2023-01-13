English
    As Nifty turns mercurial, how should investors roll the dice?

    This week’s stock market movement suggests we are not immune to global developments, with the decoupling phenomenon fading

    Ananya Roy
    January 13, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST
    As Nifty turns mercurial, how should investors roll the dice?

    The India VIX has been rising steadily for a while now. From the lows of below 13 witnessed around the middle of last month, it currently stands at around 15.5

    Stock markets have seen some significant ups and downs this week. On Monday, the Nifty closed almost 250 points above last week’s close, but it gave away most of these gains subsequently. The short-lived exuberance was caused by weaker than expected economic data in the US, leading to speculations of a slower rate-hike trajectory by the US Fed and a lower terminal rate. To be sure, US economic data was just the latest trigger. But, such mercurial behavior is not...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers