As Nifty creates all-time highs, what should investors do?

Lately, Nifty has been creating all-time highs daily. The rally has been sluggish nevertheless, as indicated by the Nifty closing well below the day’s high. When markets are trading at multi-month high valuations amidst economic and geopolitical uncertainty, such caution in optimism is to be expected. Decoding the rally so far After correcting by almost 10 percent during the first half of 2022, the Nifty started picking up speed and has yielded nearly 20 percent gains since June. It is not...