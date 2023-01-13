Weekly Tactical Pick: Why this PSU looks interesting

Cochin Shipyard is a great play in terms of growth, quality of business, the government’s focus on defence and emphasis on indigenous procurement. (Representative image)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Expect good earnings recovery, led by higher scale and margin improvement Strong order book provides good revenue visibility Government’s capex on defence and indigenous production to support growth Attractive valuation, strong dividend yield to provide support For this week’s tactical pick, we recommend Cochin Shipyard (CMP: Rs 486; Nifty: 17,858), which offers great comfort on both the business and valuation fronts. The government-owned Cochin Shipyard has a strong balance sheet, free cash flows, zero debt, high return on capital and huge cash in the...