    Weekly Tactical Pick: Why this PSU looks interesting

    This defence PSU, which has corrected recently, is trading at attractive valuations

    Moneycontrol Research
    January 13, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST
    Cochin Shipyard is a great play in terms of growth, quality of business, the government’s focus on defence and emphasis on indigenous procurement. (Representative image)

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights  Expect good earnings recovery, led by higher scale and margin improvement  Strong order book provides good revenue visibility  Government’s capex on defence and indigenous production to support growth  Attractive valuation, strong dividend yield to provide support For this week’s tactical pick, we recommend Cochin Shipyard (CMP: Rs 486; Nifty: 17,858), which offers great comfort on both the business and valuation fronts. The government-owned Cochin Shipyard has a strong balance sheet, free cash flows, zero debt, high return on capital and huge cash in the...

