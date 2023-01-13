Infosys Q3 FY23 – Should you buy the growth leader in large cap?

Highlights Revenue gains traction, guidance for full-year revised Large deal wins strong, cost optimisation and vendor consolidation gaining importance Margins stable, enough levers of improvement Calls out several pockets of weaknesses that warrant caution Attrition falls, supply-side pressure easing to support margin Favourite large-cap IT name to be added when market turns volatile The Q3 performance of Infosys (CMP: Rs 1,481 Market Cap: Rs 623,048 crore) was a show of strength in revenue, guidance, and deal wins along with a much-improved supply situation. The management sounded...
Jan 12, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST
