Infosys Q3 FY23 – Should you buy the growth leader in large cap?

We see Infosys navigating the rough waters well. It remains a top pick to be added on correction.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Revenue gains traction, guidance for full-year revised Large deal wins strong, cost optimisation and vendor consolidation gaining importance Margins stable, enough levers of improvement Calls out several pockets of weaknesses that warrant caution Attrition falls, supply-side pressure easing to support margin Favourite large-cap IT name to be added when market turns volatile The Q3 performance of Infosys (CMP: Rs 1,481 Market Cap: Rs 623,048 crore) was a show of strength in revenue, guidance, and deal wins along with a much-improved supply situation. The management sounded...