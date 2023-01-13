English
    Infosys Q3 FY23 – Should you buy the growth leader in large cap?

    Investors should judiciously capitalise on market correction to go long on Infosys

    Madhuchanda Dey
    January 13, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
    We see Infosys navigating the rough waters well. It remains a top pick to be added on correction.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Revenue gains traction, guidance for full-year revised Large deal wins strong, cost optimisation and vendor consolidation gaining importance Margins stable, enough levers of improvement Calls out several pockets of weaknesses that warrant caution Attrition falls, supply-side pressure easing to support margin Favourite large-cap IT name to be added when market turns volatile The Q3 performance of Infosys (CMP: Rs 1,481 Market Cap: Rs 623,048 crore) was a show of strength in revenue, guidance, and deal wins along with a much-improved supply situation. The management sounded...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers