The Green Pivot: India needs a dual market strategy to exploit sustainability sector opportunity

India isn't yet a large enough market for products and services related to the sustainability economy and it will be a while before sales grow large enough for it to be a viable business.

Highlights Investment in clean energy is a huge business opportunity In India, both large conglomerates and start-ups have leaped into the green energy market But the market is still in its infancy in India and the road ahead is long and hard The solution is to target global markets Indian companies are well-placed to capitalise on the global green investment opportunities The sustainability sector is emerging as the big corporate theme for 2023 with major investment banks pencilling it into their advisories for the year....