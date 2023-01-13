English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Live: PM flags off Ganga Vilas cruise
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The fuzzy world of corporate governance laws

    Regulating corporate governance by rules is like regulating morality by law. It will rarely be wholly successful and what’s worse will be followed in letter than in the supposed spirit

    Jayant Thakur
    January 13, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST
    The fuzzy world of corporate governance laws

    The law itself is arbitrary, vaguely drafted and has become quite convoluted in an attempt to plug as many holes as possible. (Representational image)

    Highlights: Corporate governance regulation has been reduced to a tick-box approach in most cases. However, that means rules may be followed in letter but not spirit The case of a startup founder has raised a question of whether a founder who is not a promoter can be issued ESOPs. The law says he can if he’s not a promoter The larger issue here is why promoters should not be issued ESOPs, if they can be paid a remuneration or be issued equity...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Google repeating the Big Pharma playbook

      Jan 12, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Investment themes for challenging economy, agriculture sector needs reforms, investors bet on domestic India, pent-up consumption eating savings, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers