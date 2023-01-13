HCL Tech Q3 FY23 – All-round strong show

we would advise investors to wait for a more opportune entry point for HCL Tech amid global market volatility

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong show from HCL Tech – product business shines Services steady amid seasonal weakness Margin improves thanks to products, expects moderation in Q4 Order booking robust, outlook encouraging Supply-side pressure waning, should support margin Stock can correct after outperformance should markets turn hostile, buy on weakness HCL Tech’s (CMP: Rs 1,071.6 Market Cap: Rs 2,90,809 crore) Q3 was expected to be strong, thanks to the seasonality of its software business. However, it turned out to be a blockbuster, riding on a steady show by services,...