English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Budget Snapshots: India’s fiscal deficit is much higher than its peers

    The problem lies with government spending as a percentage of GDP, which is much higher for India than for other countries at the same per capita income level

    January 13, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST
    Budget Snapshots: India’s fiscal deficit is much higher than its peers

    The fact remains that with such a high level of fiscal deficit, the scope for further stimulus does not arise and the debate is how soon the fiscal deficit should be brought down to normal levels

    India’s overall government balance, or the fiscal balance of both the central and state governments, is estimated at a high -9.9 percent of GDP for 2022-23. Compare that to the average fiscal deficit of 6.2 percent for emerging market and middle-income economies, according to the International Monetary Fund’s latest Fiscal Monitor. In 2018-19, the overall fiscal deficit of the central + state governments in India was 6.4 percent of GDP and it is clear that the pandemic has led...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Google repeating the Big Pharma playbook

      Jan 12, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Investment themes for challenging economy, agriculture sector needs reforms, investors bet on domestic India, pent-up consumption eating savings, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers