English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Wipro Q3: What to expect from results
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Cyient: Traction in core business, easing macros signal upside in this IT player 

    The management commentary indicated a bullish stance on opportunities and recovery that are driven by multiple themes in segments like automobile, energy & mining, and semiconductors.

    Nitin Sharma
    January 13, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
    Cyient: Traction in core business, easing macros signal upside in this IT player 

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights  Strong revenue growth in services & DLM segments EBITDA margin expansion of 3.3 percent /0.8 percent on reported/normalised basis Order intake of Rs 237 crore; five large deals won DHRP filed for DLM business' IPO FY23 & FY24 outlook unchanged Valuations attractive Cyient (CMP: Rs 883; Market capitalisation: Rs 9,646 crore) reported a robust Q3FY23 result, with a sequential revenue growth of 13.4 percent in constant currency (CC) terms and a third consecutive quarter of double-digit YoY growth in reported revenue. Automotive, energy and mining and semiconductor...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Google repeating the Big Pharma playbook

      Jan 12, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Investment themes for challenging economy, agriculture sector needs reforms, investors bet on domestic India, pent-up consumption eating savings, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers