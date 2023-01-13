Cyient: Traction in core business, easing macros signal upside in this IT player 

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong revenue growth in services & DLM segments EBITDA margin expansion of 3.3 percent /0.8 percent on reported/normalised basis Order intake of Rs 237 crore; five large deals won DHRP filed for DLM business' IPO FY23 & FY24 outlook unchanged Valuations attractive Cyient (CMP: Rs 883; Market capitalisation: Rs 9,646 crore) reported a robust Q3FY23 result, with a sequential revenue growth of 13.4 percent in constant currency (CC) terms and a third consecutive quarter of double-digit YoY growth in reported revenue. Automotive, energy and mining and semiconductor...