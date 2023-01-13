Joshimath crisis highlights cost to business of ignoring environmental imperatives

The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is also going to collapse due to the land subsidence. (Image: AFP)

The subsidence in Joshimath, damaging houses and endangering the lives of residents, has highlighted the consequences of unplanned development that takes place without concern for its impact on the ecosystem. This has lessons which are go far beyond the hill city that is a gateway to hallowed pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib. Around 600 houses developed cracks several days ago and though the government has stopped all construction, some geologists believe that the city is beyond redemption. This...