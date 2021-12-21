MARKET NEWS

Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Asset monetisation still remains a tricky affair

In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: CMS Info Systems IPO, 2022 and investors, travails of economic recovery, why inflation may stay sticky, the supply chain dynamics, and more

Ravi Krishnan
December 21, 2021 / 04:05 PM IST

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

How can the government improve returns from the asset monetisation programme?

The mandarins at the Department of Public Enterprises have hit upon a solution: ask public sector enterprises to increase their market capitalisation 10 percent every year. This will be part of their performance evaluation, reports the Economic Times.

Now, in the private sector, a CEO’s pay also depends on how well their company’s share performs. So, why not for a public sector company?

The difference lies in the freedom for private sector CEOs to follow their own path and vision. The goal of a private company is to make a profit. Public sector companies have multiple goals — at times, it feels that profit making is incidental for such enterprises.

In any case, market capitalisation will automatically improve if there is less interference in such companies (like for example, being able to independently set prices) and if they are able to increase their earnings by becoming more productive and efficient.

Rising market capitalisation is also no guarantee of improving returns from asset monetisation. This year has seen a runaway market rally and a flood of money pumped into initial public offers, but there has been no rush to take advantage of high stock prices and privatise companies.

The failure to privatise is also a reiteration of how some things remain the same — how politics trumps good economics. We have seen this in the repeal of the farm laws and now the government scrapping key clauses in the draft bill to amend the Electricity Act. For more on this, read here.

Other investing insights from our research team

CMS Info Systems IPO: Should investors subscribe to India's leading cash management business?

Hyderabad Industries – Correction offers an opportunity to accumulate

What else are we reading today?

Economic Recovery Tracker | Mixed signals continue; Omicron a big overhang

Interview | Continuing supply issues may keep inflation high, says Moody’s Madhavi Bokil

The government may as well shut down commodity exchanges rather than selective banning

Crypto Conversations: Things to keep in mind when investing in cryptocurrency

Next year will be nothing like 2021 for investors

ICAI has only itself to blame for the government encroaching on its powers

Supply chains: Companies shift from ‘just in time’ to ‘just in case’ (republished from the FT)

Technical picks: Axis Bank, Cipla, KPR Mill, and State Bank of India  (These are published every trading day before markets open)

Ravi KrishnanMoneycontrol Pro
Ravi Krishnan is deputy executive editor at Moneycontrol
Tags: #asset monetisation #market capitalisation (m-cap) #MC Pro Panorama #Moneycontrol Pro Panorama #opinion
first published: Dec 21, 2021 04:05 pm

