Hyderabad Industries – Correction offers an opportunity to accumulate

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The September quarter earnings of Hyderabad Industries (HIL) has turned out to be a mixed bag. Though the company delivered a decent top-line growth, margins hit a multi-quarter low as steep cost inflation led to a sharp contraction in operating margins. September result snapshot Quarterly revenues increased 8 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs 766 crore, led by a strong performance in the Building Solutions and the Polymer Solutions businesses. However, the EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation)...