Interview | Continuing supply issues may keep inflation high, says Moody’s Madhavi Bokil

Prolonged economic dislocations could pose a big challenge to global growth and inflation outlook

December 21, 2021 / 12:05 PM IST
Interview | Continuing supply issues may keep inflation high, says Moody’s Madhavi Bokil

Image credit: Suneesh K

Demand-supply imbalances have been a distinct feature during the pandemic. As demand for goods rebounded across countries, constrained production, clogged transportation, container scarcity and labour crunch all came together to disrupt a well oiled global supply-chain network. While supply-chain problems are gradually receding, according to Madhavi Bokil, senior Vice-president, Credit Strategy at Moody’s Investors Service, the new Omicron variant could delay normalisation. Bokil, who is a member of Moody’s Macroeconomic Board, cautions that continued economic dislocations could pose risks to...

