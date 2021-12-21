The government may as well shut down commodity exchanges rather than selective banning 

Best Agrolife | The company recorded higher standalone profit at Rs 25.26 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 15.2 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 208.12 crore from Rs 178.28 crore YoY.

In August 2021, SEBI banned new contracts in the chana (gram) derivative market. In early October, rapeseed/mustard seed met with the same fate. The government has now added seven more commodities to the ban list. Paddy (non-basmati), wheat, chana, mustard seeds and their derivatives, soya bean and their derivatives, crude palm oil and moong have been suspended with immediate effect. The government feels that speculation in the derivatives markets is behind rising inflation. Consumer price-based inflation (CPI) or retail inflation...