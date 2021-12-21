Supply chains: Companies shift from ‘just in time’ to ‘just in case’

Representative Image

Brooke Masters in London and Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson in New York Heineken sells 300 brands to customers in 190 countries. But part of the brewer’s strategy has been to produce regional brands locally and then export them to bigger markets. When it bought majority control of Red Stripe in 2015, it repatriated production to Jamaica. Similarly, the Dos Equis brand was brewed exclusively in Mexico, though much of its sales were in the US and elsewhere. That single sourcing came back to...