    Budget 2023: Green growth or green wash?

    Green growth means fostering economic growth and development while ensuring that natural assets continue to provide the resources and environmental services on which our well-being relies

    Shailendra Yashwant
    February 02, 2023 / 08:51 AM IST
    The green growth priority of the Union budget 2023 is in line with India’s goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070.

    Unlike the previous years, the “risk of climate change” was absent in FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech on Wednesday, instead, she focused on green growth, “that will help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy and provide for large-scale green job opportunities.”

    The green growth priority of the Union budget 2023 is in line with India’s goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070 and generate 50 per cent of its electricity from renewable energy (RE) by 2030. However, not acknowledging the almost daily localised climate change-induced disasters unfolding across the country and worse not making adequate provisions for adaptation and climate resilience, gives the budget a veneer of greenwash rather than a blueprint of the future.

    The ambitious National Green Hydrogen Mission now has a target of 5 MMT annual production of green hydrogen by 2030 and continues to be the mainstay of India’s alternative energy programme. Intriguingly, a closer look at the provision of Rs 35,000 crore ‘for priority capital investments towards energy transition and net-zero objectives, and energy security’ to the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) reveals that Rs 30,000 crore of this amount is earmarked for capital support to oil marketing companies (OMCs).

    Inadequate Outlays