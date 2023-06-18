International Yoga Day: 10 life-changing yoga books you should read right now

June 21 is International Yoga Day. (Photo: Farsai Chaikulngamdee via Unsplash)

Unlike what some social media influencers will have you believe, yoga is not about standing on your head, doing a backbend, or owning a flourishing practice that rakes in millions of Instagram likes. Yoga is a lifestyle that encompasses physical, mental and even spiritual health. And books on yoga can be an excellent source to get a better understanding of the asanas, discover new poses and learn about yoga philosophy. The right book can round off your knowledge and improve your practice.

However, there are thousands of books on yoga covering everything from basic poses for beginners to more complex routines for experienced practitioners. It can be a bit overwhelming to choose the one that suits you, especially when you are a newbie in the world of yoga. Here’s a curated selection of yoga books that will not only give you an insight into how to do the asanas (postures) but also highlight yoga’s 3,000-plus year history.

Whether you’re looking for a light read about beginner yoga poses or a deep dive into yoga philosophy and how it promotes spiritual healing, it’s all here. Pick the book that resonates with you and get reading:

The Yoga Beginner’s Bible by Tai Morello

The Yoga Beginner's Bible by Tai Morello.

If you want to do a little homework before hitting your first yoga class, check out The Yoga Beginner’s Bible. This book breaks down the top 30 yoga asanas with clear illustrations and instructions on how to do each one. If you’re not as bendy as you would like to be (yet), the pages include creative modifications that you can use to get there. As an added bonus the book also lays out breathing exercises, which are key to your practice.

Light on Yoga by BKS Iyengar

Published originally in 1966, Light on Yoga is highly recommended for its encyclopedic illustration of hundreds of yoga poses and many breathing techniques. Written by the famous yoga teacher, BKS Iyengar, this book describes over 600 asanas in detail as well as contains over 200 photos of these asanas performed by Iyengar himself. It’s extremely easy to follow and even has modified versions for some of the more advanced poses to accommodate beginners.

Light on Yoga by BKS Iyengar.

Note: Some of the asanas can be intimidating for beginners. Consider them as templates from which to work on.

Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body by Jessamyn Stanley

Every Body Yoga- Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body by Jessamyn Stanley.

Internationally famous yoga teacher Jessamyn Stanley believes that yoga is for everyone: no matter what shape or size your body is. This book is for those already doing yoga and looking to refresh their practice or finding new ways to stay motivated. Expect easy-to-follow directions to 50 basic yoga poses and 10 sequences to practise at home, all photographed in full colour.

The Yoga Sutras of Patanjali by Sri Swami Satchidananda

The Yoga Sutras of Patanjali by Sri Swami Satchidananda.

This yoga book is considered an ethics guide as well as a manual to the physical postures, meditation as well as tools to deal with day-to-day situations. Expect practical examples drawn from Swami Satchidananda’s own experiences and tips on how to achieve optimal physical, mental and spiritual health.

Yoga Anatomy by Leslie Kaminoff & Amy Matthewsc

Yoga Anatomy — Leslie Kaminoff & Amy Matthews.

If you are curious to know exactly what your body is doing when you practice yoga, this book can be an invaluable reference. From breathing to inversions to standing poses, the book shows how specific muscles respond to the movements; how alterations of a pose can enhance or reduce effectiveness; and how the spine, breathing, and body position are all fundamentally linked — all with the help of illustrations. The first 70 or so pages of the book are extremely technical and can get overwhelming if you aren’t familiar with anatomical terms. But persevere on, as the rest is highly interesting.

Accessible Yoga — Poses and Practices for Every Body by Jivana Heyman

Accessible Yoga: Poses and Practices for Every Body by JivanaHeyman.

Struggling with your yoga postures? This book can help. Heyman has spent over 20 years sharing yoga with people of all abilities and backgrounds, and in this book, he shares his knowledge by breaking down complex yoga poses, breathing practices, meditation techniques and yoga teachings into clearly understandable and practical tools we can use every day, regardless of our limitations. After all, yoga is for everybody and it is for every body.

Yoga Rising: 30 Empowering Stories from Yoga Renegades for Every Body by Melanie C Klein

Yoga rising: 30 Empowering Stories from Yoga Renegades for Every Body by Melanie C Klein.

It’s usually professional yoga teachers who write books about yoga, but what about the average person who enjoys yoga? What are their stories or experiences? Klein’s book has 30 stories from those who practise yoga and what it is that yoga brings to their lives. Contributors talk about body size, ability and disability, and how yoga has been instrumental in changing their lives.

Yoga: The Spirit and Practice of Moving Through Stillness by Erich Schiffmann

Yoga: The Spirit and Practice of Moving Through Stillness by Erich Schiffmann.

If you are looking to challenge yourself and don’t mind simple, black and white photos then grab this book by Erich Schiffmann. Expect easy-to-follow yoga poses and sequences that will help you stay centred in your practice and calm and mindful in your life. This wonderfully comprehensive book also holds insightful chapters on meditation and pranayama.

Relax And Renew: Restful Yoga For Stressful Times by Judith Lasater

Relax And Renew: Restful Yoga For Stressful Times by Judith Lasater.

How about a book on yoga that helps you destress and relax? This one is exactly that. Lasater’s book focuses on supported poses that allow you to sink, settle, and completely bliss out. There are sequences in here for short practices, for yoga at your desk, and more.

Yoga School Dropout by Lucy Edge

Yoga School Dropout, by Lucy Edge.

If you need a good laugh while you are on your daily yogic practice this is it. This sharply funny book from travel writer Lucy Edge tells the story of her personal quest for serenity and yogic flexibility through the ashrams and gurus of India. The book describes her hilarious adventures and antics as a modern day yogini exploring the path of yoga and life. It’s a very funny love letter to India from a wonderful travel writer.