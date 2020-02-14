'Who benefitted most?' Rahul Gandhi attacks govt on Pulwama anniversary, BJP slams remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on February 14, asked who benefitted the most from the Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel had been killed in 2019.

In a tweet on the first anniversary of the attack, Rahul Gandhi posted a tweet remembering the 40 CRPF personnel martyred in the attack.

On February 14 last year, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in the attack.

Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Gandhi also questioned about the outcome of the inquiry into the attack.



Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack , let us ask:

1. Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack? pic.twitter.com/KZLbdOkLK5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 14, 2020

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, he asked, “Who in the BJP government has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?”

BJP spokesperson Meenakashi Lekhi called the words used by Rahul Gandhi in his tweet "appalling", according to News18 alerts.

In response to Gandhi's questions about the accountability of the Pulwama attack, Lekhi asked: "First Congress needs to tell us who benefited from Indira Gandhi's death? Who benefited from Rajiv Gandhi's death?"

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also reacted on Rahul Gandhi's tweet, saying he has insulted security forces by commenting on them, according to news agency ANI.

"Did surgical strike or airstrike ever take place under Congress rule? For the first time, Pakistan is afraid of us," Reddy was quoted as saying.

A memorial to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp on February 14, 2020.