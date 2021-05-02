West Bengal Election Result 2021 | Tarakeshwar Assembly Constituency: Swapan Dasgupta trails as per early trends

Swapan Dasgupta. Artwork by Suneesh Kalarickal, Moneycontrol.com

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Tarakeshwar LIVE Updates: Writer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Swapan Dasgupta is taking on the All India Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Ramendu Sinharay as winner of the Tarakeshwar Assembly Constituency in the Assembly Elections this year.

After eight phases of polling amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, counting of votes in underway in West Bengal. Trends till 10 am suggest that Dasgupta is trailing behind Sinharay in the Tarakeshwar assembly constituency.

It is to be noted that counting is in progress and the lead stands to sway. Till 10 am, the TMC was leading in 123 seats, the BJP in 86 seats, and the Left-Congress-ISF candidates in one seat.

Follow our LIVE coverage of the West Bengal Assembly polls here

The Tarakeshwar assembly constituency is currently held by the TMC’s Rachhpal Singh who won 211 seats to beat Surajit Ghosh in the 2016 Assembly Elections in the state. The TMC also won the constituency in the 2011 Assembly Elections.

This year, polling was held in eight phases in West Bengal between March 27 and April 29, in Assam in three stages on March 27, April 1 and 6. The state has the maximum number of 1,113 counting halls at 1,113, the Election Commission said.

Further, a three-tier security arrangement is in place in West Bengal's counting centres and 256 companies of central forces deployed across 23 districts of the state that voted in a gruelling election marred by violence and vicious personal attacks.

The result will decide whether Mamata Banerjee, who has been in power for 10 years and is arguably fighting the toughest poll of her political career, has been able to thwart the challenge by the battle-hardened election army of the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP, which had just three seats in the 294-member Assembly after the polls and went to win 18 out of 42 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, had pulled out all the stops in the state in a determined bid to oust Banerjee, a vocal critic of Prime Minister Modi, and add another state to its tally of 17.

The Left-Congress alliance is the third main contestant in the state.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is also underway in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (UT).

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2021 assembly election here

(With PTI inputs)