West Bengal Election Result 2021 | TMC surges ahead of BJP in West Bengal

The two parties were locked in a neck-and-neck contest in the initial stages of counting.

PTI
May 02, 2021 / 11:22 AM IST
West Bengal Election Result 2021 | Nandigram Assembly Constituency: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari

The ruling TMC surged ahead of challenger BJP in West Bengal, leading in 101 of the 156 seats from where trends were available till 10:30 am.

According to the Election Commission website, the BJP was leading in only 53 places.

Follow our LIVE coverage of the West Bengal Assembly polls here

Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was, however, trailing her BJP rival and sitting MLA Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.

West Bengal has a 294-member assembly but elections could not be held for Shamsherganj and Jangipur seats due to the death of candidates.

Follow our full coverage on the Assembly Elections 2021 here
#assembly elections 2021 #BJP #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #TMC #west bengal #West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
first published: May 2, 2021 11:22 am

