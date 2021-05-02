Assembly Election Result 2021 | Mamata Banerjee keeps BJP at bay in Bengal, but loses Nandigram to Suvendu Adhikari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at an event.

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) has managed to keep control of West Bengal in a fractious election and is heading towards a third term.

After running neck and neck in the initial hours of counting on May 2, the TMC successfully pulled ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) significantly. As of 6 pm, the TMC had crossed the halfway mark in the 294-seat assembly (excluding the two constituencies where polling has been delayed) with 156 wins and was ahead in 216 seats, and the BJP in 71 with 45 wins.

The Left Front, which governed the state of West Bengal for over three decades uninterrupted until 2011, is not leading in a single seat right now. Left’s ally Congress, which finished as the second-largest party in the previous assembly polls, is also not leading in any seat.

The BJP also got points for posing a tough challenge in Nandigram, where Banerjee was defeated by her right-hand-turned-challenger Suvendu Adhikari.

Adhikari, a former TMC stalwart, had joined the saffron party only in December. He has won against Banerjee by a slim margin of 1,736 votes.

Conceding her defeat from the Nandigram seat, Banerjee said she has accepted the verdict of the people. "I accept the verdict. But I will move the court because I have information that after the declaration of results there were some manipulations done and I will reveal those," news agency ANI quoted Banerjee as saying.

However, she implied that she will take oath as the chief minister.

With the emphatic poll victory, Banerjee joins the league of Nitish Kumar, Naveen Patnaik and Arvind Kejriwal who have humbled PM Narendra Modi. Amit Shah and Modi invested a lot of political capital in the state leading the campaign, and according to political analysts, this result is a setback of sorts for the duo. The two jointly held as many as 51 rallies and roadshows covering all districts of the state.

Banerjee had opted to take the fight to the Opposition camp by contesting from Nandigram, and not contesting from her ‘safe’ Bhabanipur seat. During the campaign, Adhikari had attacked the chief minister calling her an “outsider” to the area. The constituency was once a Left stronghold.

Many political observers had predicted that Nandigram would be one of the most-watched electoral battles in the state's history.

The BJP made heavy gains in northern Bengal, while the TMC held on to the southern strongholds.

In the Singur constituency, Trinamool’s Becharam Manna has defeated the BJP's Rabindranath Bhattacharjee, who moved to the saffron party ahead of the election.

Singur is one of the strongholds of the TMC. It was the second place where Banerjee launched a movement against the Left government’s land acquisition for the Tata Nano factory.

West Bengal is one of the most politically important states in the country for its size, a regional identity underpinned by strong political awareness -- among the masses and the bhadralok (elite) alike -- and for a generational shift that has now witnessed the BJP emerge as a challenger taking on Banerjee who spiritedly pushed aside a decades-long Left rule.