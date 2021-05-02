West Bengal Election Result 2021 | Nandigram Assembly Constituency: Mamata Banerjee trails Suvendhu Adhikari in early trends

West Bengal Election Result 2021 | Nandigram Assembly Constituency: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Nandigram LIVE Updates: Trinamool Congress chief and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is facing a challenge from her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last year.

After eight phases of polling amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, counting of votes in underway in West Bengal. Initial trends suggest that Banerjee is trailing Adhikari in Nandigram assembly constituency as of 10.00 am.

It is to be noted that counting is in progress and the lead stands to sway.

Adhikari had won the Nandigram seat in 2016 on a Trinamool ticket. But the constituency has been held by Banerjee’s party since 2009.

Banerjee opted to take the fight to the Opposition camp by contesting from Nandigram, and not contesting from her ‘safe’ Bhabanipur seat. During the campaign, Adhikari had attacked the chief minister calling her an “outsider” to the area. The constituency was once a Left stronghold.

Banerjee’s TMC has been fighting to keep the BJP’s surge at bay. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is also underway across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.