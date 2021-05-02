MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

West Bengal Election Result 2021 | Nandigram Assembly Constituency: Mamata Banerjee trails Suvendhu Adhikari in early trends

Bengal Assembly Election Result 2021 | Nandigram constituency: CM Mamata Banerjee is being challenged by her former aide and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST
West Bengal Election Result 2021 | Nandigram Assembly Constituency: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Election Result 2021 | Nandigram Assembly Constituency: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Nandigram LIVE Updates: Trinamool Congress chief and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is facing a challenge from her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last year.

After eight phases of polling amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, counting of votes in underway in West Bengal. Initial trends suggest that Banerjee is trailing Adhikari in Nandigram assembly constituency as of 10.00 am.

It is to be noted that counting is in progress and the lead stands to sway.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the 2021 Bengal assembly election result

Adhikari had won the Nandigram seat in 2016 on a Trinamool ticket. But the constituency has been held by Banerjee’s party since 2009.

Close

Related stories

Banerjee opted to take the fight to the Opposition camp by contesting from Nandigram, and not contesting from her ‘safe’ Bhabanipur seat. During the campaign, Adhikari had attacked the chief minister calling her an “outsider” to the area. The constituency was once a Left stronghold.

Banerjee’s TMC has been fighting to keep the BJP’s surge at bay. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is also underway across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2021 assembly election here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #Suvendu Adhikari #TMC #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: May 2, 2021 08:24 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.