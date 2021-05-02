MARKET NEWS

West Bengal Election Result 2021 | Tollygunge Assembly Constituency: Babul Supriyo trails Aroop Biswas in trends

Bengal Assembly Election Result 2021 | Tollygunge constituency: BJP leader Babul Supriyo is taking on TMC's Aroop Biswas

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 10:19 AM IST
West Bengal Election Result 2021 | Tollygunge Assembly Constituency: Babul Supriyo vs Aroop Biswas

West Bengal Election Result 2021 | Tollygunge Assembly Constituency: Babul Supriyo vs Aroop Biswas

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Tollygunge LIVE Updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minsiter Babul Supriyo is taking on Trinamool Congress' candidate Aroop Biswas in the Tollygunge assembly constituency.

After eight phases of polling amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, counting of votes in underway in West Bengal. Initial trends suggest that Biswas is leading Supriyo in early postal ballot votes in Tollygunge assembly constituency as of 10.15 am.

It is to be noted that counting is in progress and the lead stands to sway.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the 2021 Bengal assembly election result

The seat, falling in the South 24 Parganas district, has been held by TMC's Biswas since 2006. Biswas is the state Minister for North Bengal Development.

Supriyo has been a Lok Sabha member from Bengal's Asansol since 2014. He is also the Union Minister of States for Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Banerjee’s TMC has been fighting to keep the BJP’s surge at bay. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is also underway across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2021 assembly election here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #Babul Supriyo #BJP #India #Politics #TMC #west bengal #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: May 2, 2021 08:57 am

