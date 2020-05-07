App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vizag gas leak pictures: Relief efforts underway as the city faces another disaster amid COVID-19 crisis

Hospitals in the district, busy in treating COVID-19 patients, now face a new challenge of attending to the gas leak patients.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
On May 7, Vizag residents woke up to the horror of a gas leak around 3.30 am. The leak that occurred at LG Polymers chemical plant has killed at least 8 people as per the police (Until 12.20 PM). Hundreds others have been hospitalised. (Image: ANI)
Early reports say that the leak is claimed to be of Styrene gas that is known to be a 'known carcinogen'. As per US Environmental Protection Agency, styrene can be "a suspected toxin to the gastrointestinal tract, kidney, and respiratory system. (Image: ANI)
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials have started relief operations in five villages in the vicinity of the plant. The NDRF is conducting door-to-door investigation to help patients. (Image: NDRF)
Hospitals in the district, busy in treating COVID-19 patients, now face a new challenge of attending to the gas leak patients. (Image: ANI)
NDRF officials carry a patient to the ambulance for treatment. (Image: NDRF)
Senior citizens in the area, already at risk due to COVID-19, have been exposed to more challenges after the leak. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has moved to Vizag to monitor the situation. (Image: NDRF)
First Published on May 7, 2020 12:48 pm

tags #Health #India #Slideshow #Vizag Gas Leak

