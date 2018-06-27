Vijay Mallya default case: All you need to know

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, who has been living in the UK, said on June 26 that he will clear all dues with creditors, including banks.

Mallya has sought permission from the Karnataka High Court to sell assets worth Rs 13,900 crore so that he can clear all outstanding dues.

The former United Spirits chairman fled to London in March 2016, following which his passport was revoked by the ministry of external affairs (MEA).

A consortium of 17 banks led by State Bank of India (SBI) has filed a case to recover dues worth over Rs 9,000 crore. Mallya was arrested in UK in April last year, but was soon released on bail.

Mallya contests Rs 9,000 crore debt

The former chairman of United Breweries has said that his conduct did not amount to willful default since he attempted to make settlements in March and April 2016.

The absconding businessman claims that a major portion of the dues are due to interest.

Mallya stressed that he is not a "fugitive".

When was the first chargesheet filed?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed the first chargesheet in 2017, accusing Mallya of loan fraud. The CBI too filed a chargesheet against the businessman.

The ED has charged Mallya with money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The now defunct Kingfisher Airlines and United Breweries have been named in the complaint.

The ED recently declared Mallya a "fugitive" under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance, and said it wants to attach assets worth Rs 12,500 crore belonging to him.

The recently-passed Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance allows the ED to confiscate assets of absconding loan defaulters. But the ED can seize the assets only once trial is complete, which could take years.

Is extradition likely?

India has reportedly requested authorities in the UK to extradite Mallya, but so far have not been unsuccessful.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May last month asked PM Narendra Modi about the condition of Indian jails. Mallya's extradition remains a bone of contention between India and the UK.