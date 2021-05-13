Vaccine Update | Mumbai civic body BMC floats global tender to acquire 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Representational image

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) on May 12 floated global tenders to acquire one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine for Mumbai citizens at the earliest.

MCGM Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal said in a statement released on May 12: “As per consent given by Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, to MCGM, the municipal body has issued global bid today to acquire 1 crore COVID vaccines to vaccinate the citizens of Mumbai at the earliest possible on a massive scale in its decisive fight against COVID virus.”

Chahal added: “MCGM has resolved to make every possible effort in future also to acquire sufficient quantity of COVID vaccines to vaccinate all eligible citizens of Mumbai on a war footing in the next 60-90 days.”

On May 10, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray had directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to explore the “possibilities of global procurement” of COVID-19 vaccines for the city.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray had tweeted: “Looking at the need for adequate vaccines to ensure that vaccination is swift and efficient, after discussing the issue with CM Uddhav Thackeray ji, as guardian minister of Mumbai, we have asked BMC to explore possibilities of global procurement of vaccines (sic).”

Notably, Maharashtra, including Mumbai, is facing a shortage of coronavirus vaccines at the moment and has suspended vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on May 12 that vaccination for the 18+ age group will begin once it receives a promised consignment of 1.5 crore of Covishield from the Serum Institute of India (SII) later this month.

