Maharashtra COVID-19 vaccination for 18-44 age group to resume after SII sends 1.5 crore Covishield doses

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has promised Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that he would deliver 1.5 crore doses of Covishield to the state after May 20.



Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on May 12 said that COVID-19 vaccination for the 18-44 age group will resume after the SII consignment is received, news agency ANI reported.

He added: "Vaccination for 18-44 age group has been suspended for the time being due to shortage of vaccines. All the doses purchased by the state government for the age group will now be diverted for the 45+ category."

Tope had said on May 11: "There is a dearth of vaccines hence we're considering holding off vaccination drive temporarily for the 18-44 age group. 2.75 lakh vaccine doses left for this group, which will be used for 45 yrs & above group now. Administering the second dose is the priority."