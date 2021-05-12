MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Maharashtra COVID-19 vaccination for 18-44 age group to resume after SII sends 1.5 crore Covishield doses

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said COVID-19 vaccination for the 18-44 age group has been suspended temporarily due to vaccine shortage.

Moneycontrol News
May 12, 2021 / 08:15 PM IST
Representational image (Source: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

Representational image (Source: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)


Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has promised Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that he would deliver 1.5 crore doses of Covishield to the state after May 20.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on May 12 said that COVID-19 vaccination for the 18-44 age group will resume after the SII consignment is received, news agency ANI reported.

He added: "Vaccination for 18-44 age group has been suspended for the time being due to shortage of vaccines. All the doses purchased by the state government for the age group will now be diverted for the 45+ category."

Tope had said on May 11: "There is a dearth of vaccines hence we're considering holding off vaccination drive temporarily for the 18-44 age group. 2.75 lakh vaccine doses left for this group, which will be used for 45 yrs & above group now. Administering the second dose is the priority."

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVID-19 Vaccination #Covishield #mumbai
first published: May 12, 2021 08:15 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's why that pharmacy degree is so relevant amidst COVID-19

Future Wise | Here's why that pharmacy degree is so relevant amidst COVID-19

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.