COVID-19 | BMC allows walk-in vaccinations for senior citizens, people awaiting Covaxin 2nd dose

Medical staff inoculates a senior citizen in Mumbai. (Image: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP)

Within a week of announcing that there will be no walk-in vaccinations in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has relaxed its guidelines for priority vaccination of the following groups of beneficiaries.

As per BMC’s latest COVID-19 vaccination guideline for the next week, from May 17-23, walk-in vaccination will be allowed at government-run or BMC vaccination centres on May 17,18, and 19 for:

1) 60+ years age group

2) People waiting for the second dose of Covaxin

3) Differently abled

#VaccinationNearYou - A Guideline

Mon, Tue, Wed - The following can walk in at centres near their residencies- 1. Second dose Covishield, 60+

2. Second dose of Covaxin

3. Specially abled citizens Registrations compulsory on Thurs, Fri & Sat. Centres will be closed on Sundays. — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 12, 2021

Notably, the walk-in services will be extended to citizens only at vaccine centres near their residence.From May 20 to 23, COVID-19 vaccine jabs will be administered to only those who have registered on the CoWin app. No beneficiary will be inoculated on May 24.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai civic body has been asked to explore the “possibilities of global procurement” of COVID-19 vaccines for the city.

The import of coronavirus vaccines from abroad is expected to address the shortfall of doses that Mumbai has been reporting since the past month. The available stock was further stressed after the vaccination drive was thrown open for all citizens aged above 18.