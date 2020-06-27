App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UP Board 10th Result 2020: Results declared, overall pass percentage at 83.31%

Marksheets for Class 10 will be released on July 1 on the official website, while answer sheets would be available by July 3.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The results of the Uttar Pradesh High School (Class X) Examination 2020 are in. Candidates can head to official websites upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in to check their results.

This year, over 23 lakh students have passed the class 10 examinations conducted by the state board. The overall pass percentage for class 10 board exams this year was at 83.31 percent, higher than last year's 74.63 percent.

Riya Jain, a student of Shri Ram SM Inter College, Baraut, Baghpat, emerged as the topper with 96.67 percentage marks. The second spot, with a percentage of 95.83 percentage, has been secured by Abhimanyu Verma, a student of Sri Sai Inter College, Lakhperabagh, Barabanki. Yogesh Pratap Singh, a student of Sadbhavna Inter College, Jeewal, Barabanki, has secured 95.33 percentage marks to grab the third spot.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced the results for Class 10 and Class 12 board examination today (June 27) at 12.30 pm.

Close
Marksheets for Class 10 will be released on July 1 on the official website, while answer sheets would be available by July 3.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 27, 2020 01:23 pm

tags #education #India #UP Board Results 2020

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

In pics | Coronavirus pandemic: Should we exercise with face mask on? Here's everything you should know

In pics | Coronavirus pandemic: Should we exercise with face mask on? Here's everything you should know

Coronavirus impact: Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami pegs Rs 85,000 crore fiscal deficit

Coronavirus impact: Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami pegs Rs 85,000 crore fiscal deficit

Job loss, financial distress, social stigma haunt COVID-19 patients in Assam

Job loss, financial distress, social stigma haunt COVID-19 patients in Assam

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.