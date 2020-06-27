UP Board 10th Result 2020: Results declared, overall pass percentage at 83.31%

The results of the Uttar Pradesh High School (Class X) Examination 2020 are in. Candidates can head to official websites upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in to check their results.

This year, over 23 lakh students have passed the class 10 examinations conducted by the state board. The overall pass percentage for class 10 board exams this year was at 83.31 percent, higher than last year's 74.63 percent.

Riya Jain, a student of Shri Ram SM Inter College, Baraut, Baghpat, emerged as the topper with 96.67 percentage marks. The second spot, with a percentage of 95.83 percentage, has been secured by Abhimanyu Verma, a student of Sri Sai Inter College, Lakhperabagh, Barabanki. Yogesh Pratap Singh, a student of Sadbhavna Inter College, Jeewal, Barabanki, has secured 95.33 percentage marks to grab the third spot.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced the results for Class 10 and Class 12 board examination today (June 27) at 12.30 pm.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Marksheets for Class 10 will be released on July 1 on the official website, while answer sheets would be available by July 3.