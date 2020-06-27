UP Board Class 10 Topper 2020: Riya Jain topped high school exam with 96.67%

The Uttar Pradesh Board High School (Class X) Examination 2020

results have been declared, with Riya Jain, a student of Shri Ram SM Inter College, Barod, Baghpat, emerging as the topper with 96.67 percentage marks. The second spot, with a percentage of 95.83 percentage, has been secured by Abhimanyu Verma, a student of Sri Sai Inter College, Lakhperabagh, Barabanki. Yogesh Pratap Singh, a student of Sadbhavna Inter College, Jeewal, Barabanki, has secured 95.33 percentage marks to grab the third spot.

This year, a total of 56,11,072 students attended the 10th and 12th board exams. Around 30 lakh students belonged to Class 10. The exams were concluded on March 6 and evaluations of the papers took longer than usual owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown.

Last year, 80.7 percent of the students that attempted the Class 10 exams managed to pass while 70.2 percent of the students who attended the Class 12 examinations, passed.

In class 10, as many as 83.31 per cent of students passed the exam. This is higher than last year when 80.07 per cent students cleared the exam.

In case students do not have access to the internet or cannot access the official website due to high traffic, and SMS feature is also available. To get the result via SMS, the Class 10 candidates will need to send ‘UP10RollNumber’ to 56263 and Class 12 students will need to send ‘UP12RollNumber’ to the same number.